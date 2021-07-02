Vineyard Vines 4th of July Event takes up to 60% off all sale from $16: Shep shirts, more

The Vineyard Vines 4th of July Sale offers up to 60% off all sale styles when you apply promo code JULY at checkout. Orders of $125 or more receive free delivery. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the men’s Sankaty Performance 1/4-Zip Pullover. This style is currently marked down to $87 and originally sold for $129. This style is great for your golf game and it’s available in several color options. The material is infused with stretch, quick-drying, and lightweight. This is also a pullover that can be styled year-round with jeans, shorts, joggers, dress pants, layered under vests, and more. Rated 4.8/5 stars from Vineyard Vines customers. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks below and you will want to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Looking for more deals? adidas is offering 30% off sitewide with deals from $21 to update your workout wear for summer.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!