Home Depot discounts pellet grills + smokers for July 4th: Z GRILLS 573-Sq. In. $349, more

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot offers a selection of grills and smokers on sale. One of our favorites is the Z GRILLS 573-square inch Pellet Grill and Smoker for $349 shipped. For comparison, it has a retail of nearly $600 and Target has it on sale for $439 right now. Today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. This smoker is perfect for summer cookouts, and at 573-square inches, you’ll find that there’s plenty of room to feed the entire family. It’s a versatile cooker, as well, since it can hold a temperature range of 180- to 450-degrees, allowing you to smoke, grill, bake, roast, braise, BBQ, or sear. Z GRILLS is well-rated at Amazon. Shop the entire sale here.

With some of your savings, we’d recommend picking up 20-pounds of Traeger’s Apple Wood Pellets. It’s $19 on Amazon, and with 20 pounds of pellets, you’ll find it’ll give you plenty of time to smoke or cook before you need to pick up more. Plus, Traeger is known for their quality smoker and accessories, so it’s well worth picking up.

Is your backyard ready for BBQing? Well, we’ve got a roundup of the best tools and accessories for your setup. Ranging from what grill to use, recommended tools, and even our favorite connected thermometer, we’ll help you get set up properly for a quality cookout this summer.

More on the Z GRILLS Pellet Grill:

Z GRILLS is a US-based brand that has been making high-quality grills and smokers for more than 30-years. We’re proud of what we do and stand behind everything that we build. Our goal is to make high-quality pellet grills more accessible. We hope to reach as many people as we can and offer them a chance to enjoy a truly unique grilling experience at an affordable price. The Next Generation Grills-Z GRILLS wood pellet technology gets you wood fire flavor at the convenience of propane or gas. Super versatile and wide temperature range from 180° to 450° to grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise, BBQ or sear. The automated pellet feed system is designed to control the speed of wood pellet distribution with no unnecessary reloading.

