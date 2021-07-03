FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today only, get your first month of the KatNipBox for just $13 on Amazon (Reg. $20)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, KitNipBox via Amazon is offering its Monthly Cat Subscription Box at $12.99 shipped for your first month. After the first month, this subscription will renew at its normal rate of $20 per month. If you have a furry friend at home, this subscription box is a great option. Each month you’ll get a box that contains five custom-designed cat toys, treats, or other goodies. The toys can be interactive, catnip-filled, or even wand-based. Each one is themed as well, ranging from back to school or picnic and everything in-between. Just keep in mind that you can cancel anytime, as there’s no minimum subscription length. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Not a fan of subscriptions? Well, you could pick up this circle track with moving ball toy for your cat. It’s just $8.50 at Amazon, which not only makes it budget-focused, but easy to pick up instead of the subscription box above. It’s quite well-loved at Amazon, given that over 42,000 cat-lovers gave it a collective 4.6/5 star rating.

Wonder what other subscription boxes you can get on Amazon? We have a few different roundups to browse, ranging from our top five kids subscription boxes for summer learning, as well as our favorite other boxes to check out.

More on the KatNipBox:

  • HAPPY CAT BOX – This box comes with a variety of 5 custom-designed cat toys, cat treats, and other cat goodies. We send a varied toy assortment, with interactive cat toys, catnip-filled toys, & wand toys. It’s perfect for households with one kitty.
  • UNIQUE THEMES – We feature surprise themes, as well as a different variety of goodies in every box. We’ve included back to school, picnic, and rock n’ roll themes in past boxes. Your kitty will be able to discover new favorite goodies each month.
  • CANCEL ANYTIME – There’s no commitment. You can cancel your subscription at any time directly in your Amazon account. We recommend cancelling at least one week before your next shipment to avoid receiving additional boxes and being charged for the renewal.

