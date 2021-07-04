Curl up with a best-selling Kindle eBook at up to 80% off, titles start at $1

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is discounting a huge selection of Kindle eBooks starting at just $1. Our top pick today is Luanne G Smith’s best-selling fantasy novel The Vine Witch for $1.99. The paperback version of this goes regularly for $8 on Amazon, and today you can snag this permanent addition to your kindle collection at a full 75% off. Taking place in turn-of-the-century France, The Vine Witch follows young sorcière Elena Boureanu as she’s cursed, entrapped, and finally returned the magical vineyard which she calls home. In her absence, these world-renowned winery to which her magic has given notoriety has fallen under, her home possessed by a handsome stranger, and her vineyards weeping with a mysterious hex. This #1 best-seller has been rated 4.3/5 stars from over 11,000 readers. And you can find even more Kindle eBook deals below.

Our Kindle eBook top picks:

More on The Vine Witch:

Elena Boureanu, former toad, is a vine witch. Her magic is responsible for creating some of the best wine of the age, and her legacy is all but ruined when she finally returns home. The vineyard’s new owner may be handsome, but he’s a city man of science who knows nothing about the valley’s vine witch tradition. And on top of that, Elena can clearly detect dark magic surrounding the estate. She knows her own curse must be connected to the hex on the fields, and she vows to put her world back into balance.

