Score Samsung’s 27-inch Odyssey G7 2K 240Hz curved gaming monitor while it’s $250 off

Best Buy is offering Samsung’s 27-inch WQHD Curved 240Hz Faker Edition Gaming Monitor for $499.99 shipped. Typically selling for upwards of $750, today’s massive $250 cut is a match for our previous mention, and one of the best prices we’ve ever tracked. Samsung’s Odyssey G7 touts hi-res 2K visuals at an impressive 240Hz refresh rate, displayed for total immersion on a 1000R curved panel. This professional-grade eSports monitor is one to let the artistry of modern gaming thrive with HDR 600 and QLED coloration. But it doesn’t sacrifice function for form – you’ll also find whip-fast 1ms response times with both NVIDIA G-SYNC and FreeSync so you can perform at your best without fear of lag or screen tearing. Reviews are on the slim side from Best Buy customers, but over 3,500 gamers on Amazon have left it an average 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Don’t need quite so much firepower for your battlestation? The Odyssey G5 curved gaming monitor is a rock-solid alternative with 2K visuals, 1ms response times, and all of Samsung’s elegant engineering at only $260 shipped. You’ll have to knock the refresh rates down a tad to 144Hz, but the visuals more than make up for it with HDR10 and AMD FreeSync Premium. Over 3,500 gamers found it to be a worthy addition, leaving an average 4.5/5 star rating.

Speaking of unique finds, we just tracked some solid savings on Razer’s Ornata V2 hybrid mechanical gaming keyboard down to $70. The hybrid membrane switches offers the best of both worlds with the soft, expedient touch of a linear keyboard, yet with a tactile twist to them. Plus, the whole thing is decked out with per-key Chroma backlighting. It’s currently at a new 2021 low price, and you can find even more ways to upgrade in our best PC gaming deals guide.

Odyssey G7 Curved Gaming Monitor features:

Bringing the same 240hz refresh rate, 1ms response times, G-Sync and FreeSync Premium Pro support and Infinity Core lighting of the G9 – the G7 is the perfect choice for those who want the future of gaming monitors, in a more traditional size.

