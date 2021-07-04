Skip the touchscreen tax: This analog Bella Pro 6-quart air fryer is only $40 (Save 50%)

Today only, Best Buy is offering the Bella Pro Series 6-quart Analog Air Fryer for $39.99 shipped. That’s down a full 50% from the usual fare, marking the best price we’ve ever tracked and the best available. If you’ve been wanting to add crisp, oil-free frying to your kitchen without breaking the bank on a touchscreen model, this is a strong way to go. You’ll get 1700W of power for to reach your perfect frying heat “50% faster” than a conventional oven. It can cook up to 6-quarts, or five pounds of food at once, to achieve that delicious, crispy fried texture without all the grease and mess of traditional deep frying. Plus, all the removable parts are dishwasher safe. Currently rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below for more.

Now, if you’d rather keep some touchscreen capabilities, then there’s always the compact 2-quart version at just $30. For meals up to 2-pounds, this 1200W air fryer will get the job done fast and save on counterspace with a variety of heat settings like broil, bake, roast, and more. It’s currently earned a solid 4.5/5 star rating from over 500 customers.

Hungry for more? Just hit up our home goods guide for all the latest and greatest deals on all things kitchen, home, garden, and just about anything else designed to make your day-to-day that much easier. Like right now, we’re tracking some solid savings on Contigo’s popular line of travel mugs up to 44% off. The snap-seal lid is designed for total spill proofing, whether at home or on-the-go. So you can make every sip of that sweet morning joe count for up to seven extra hours, all starting at just $8.

More on the Bella Pro 6-qt. Analog Air Fryer:

Revolutionize cooking with the Bella Pro Series 6-qt. Analog Air Fryer. The High Performance Circular Heat Technology and powerful 1700 watt heating system deliver fast, crispy and evenly cooked food every time. Time saving appliance with up to 50% faster preheat than a conventional oven. Large 5 lbs. food capacity for your favorite foods, including; fried chicken, roasted salmon, French fries, kale chips and homemade guilt free donuts. Adjustable temperature from 175°F to 400°F, integrated 60 minute auto shutoff timer with audible tone and indicator lights. Matte black finish adds style to any kitchen. Easy clean up with a dishwasher safe, PFOA free nonstick pan and crisping tray.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!