Allen Edmonds Warehouse Sale takes extra 30% off hundreds of styles: Dress shoes, more

-
FashionAllen Edmonds
70% off from $30

Allen Edmonds Warehouse Sale takes an extra 30% off styles for up to 70% off original prices. Discount is applied at checkout. This sale is a great way to update your shoes for summer with deals on loafers, dress styles, sneakers, sandals, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $100 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Lake Forest Penny Loafers that are currently marked down to $170, which is $225 off the original rate. These loafers feature a slip-on design and a cushioned insole promotes all-day comfort. This style is great for business or casual wear and you can choose from a black or tan coloring Rated 4/5 stars from Allen Edmonds customers. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

