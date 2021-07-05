Arlo Ultra 2 Spotlight 4K 3-Camera Kit ships with four batteries + HomeKit base station at $150 off

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is offering the Arlo Ultra 2 Spotlight 4K 3-Camera Kit for $749.99 shipped. Also available direct. You’ll find this shaves $150 off its normal going rate, saves at least $60 over current sale prices at Amazon for the separate items, and is the best available. Included in the bundle is three Ultra 2 Spotlight cameras, four rechargeable batteries, a dual battery charging station, three mounts, and a yard sign. The cameras deliver 4K HDR visuals that also feature the ability to pan and zoom within the picture. There’s free local storage through the SmartHub, which also provides HomeKit access. Arlo’s Ultra 2 Spotlight lineup is also designed to be used outdoors with a weather-resistant build and color night vision in tow to work light or dark. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Take a closer look in our launch coverage.

If you’re on a tighter budget, we’d recommend checking out this 3-pack of eufyCam E Wireless Security Cameras. While they don’t sport 4K HDR recording or color night vision, you’ll still find compatibility with HomeKit, which is a standout feature here. Also in tow is 365 day battery life, no monthly fees, and more at under $336 on Amazon.

Speaking of Anker and eufy, did you see the other discounts from the brand that just went live? We’re tracking numerous price drops across various categories, including solar power banks, other outdoor cameras, and much more. Those on tighter budgets will want to consider the eufy Solo OutdoorCam C22, which is a wired alternative to the options above. It comes in at $64, which regularly fetches $80.

More on Arlo Ultra 2 Spotlight:

Cutting edge protection, picture perfect. With Ultra 2, zoom in to see and record video in 4K with HDR for a clearer, undistorted picture, day or night. With free local storage, remotely access your locally stored videos from the included Arlo SmartHub. Ultra 2 is wire-free and weather-resistant to deliver fast, easy installation and flexibility to get the perfect camera view, year-round. With the integrated spotlight, see important features like faces and licenses plates in full color, at night with color night vision. Get the big picture with the 180° diagonal view.

