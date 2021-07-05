FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Swift Miles, Spirit Roots, Football Manager 2021, more

We are now ready to kick off another week with all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. This morning saw some big-time deals on Apple’s previous-generation MacBook Pro, the M1-powered Mac mini, and Apple TV 4K with Siri Remote, but for now we are focusing in on the apps. Highlights of this morning’s collection include titles like Orderly – Simple to-do lists, Swift Miles – Mileage Tracker, Spirit Roots, Football Manager 2021 Mobile, Earth 3D – World Atlas, and much more. Head below the fold for a closer look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. 

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Easy Spending Budget: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Orderly – Simple to-do lists: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: System Activity Monitors: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Swift Miles – Mileage Tracker: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Spirit Roots: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Rad Trails!: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Drop The Chicken 2 The Circus: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Deflection: $2 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Football Manager 2021 Mobile: $4 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Lo-Fly Dirt: $4 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Earth 3D – World Atlas: $1 (Reg. $3)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

iOS Universal: Office Story: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: YoWindow Weather: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Pro Camera by Moment: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Layton: Curious Village in HD: $8 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Layton: Diabolical Box in HD: $8 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Magellan Synthesizer 2: $4 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: MathKey – LaTeX Converter: $4 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: AudioKit FM Player 2: DX Synth: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Cosmic Frontline AR: $2 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Dynamo: $2 (Reg. $4)

More on Swift Miles:

Swift Miles, helps business users and ride-share drivers, like Uber and Lyft, save money annually on IRS tax deductions. Swift Miles simplifies mileage tracking, using automatic trip detection, automatic tracking of mileage, and even automatically classifying trips based on your past trips. It all happens magically without the user needing to intervene all the time. Send trip deductions reports in PDF format with a single tap, useful for claiming tax deductions.

