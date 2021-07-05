FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Clarks updates your shoes with its 4th of July Sale! Save up to 60% off sitewide + free shipping

-
FashionClarks
60% off from $30

The Clarks 4th of July Sale offers up to 60% off sitewide when you apply promo code JULY at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. The Atticus Limit Tan Leather Boots are a standout from this sale and they’re currently marked down to $70, which originally sold for $135. This style can be worn year-round with jeans or khaki pants alike. The rubber outsole is durable and promotes traction. The leather exterior also gives it a luxurious look and they were designed to be supportive with a cushioned insole. Rated 4.2/5 stars from Clarks customers. Looking for more deals? Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

