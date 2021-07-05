Crocs Independence Day Sale has loads of deals from $16: Best-selling clogs, more

The Crocs Independence Day Sale offers 20% off select styles of clogs, sandals, sneakers, and more. Discount is applied in cart. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. Whether you’re heading to the pool, trail, or out to a casual event the Swiftwater Wave Flip Flops are a great option. This waterproof style will easily become a go-to in your wardrobe and they’re currently marked down to $24. For comparison, these flip flops were originally sold for $30. This style is lightweight, flexible, and comes in several color options. It also has a rigid outsole that promotes traction and rated 4.6/5 stars from Crocs customers. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Crocs. You will also want to check out the latest Burton sale that’s offering deals from $9.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!