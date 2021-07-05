Express Flash Sale offers 50% off summer styles + extra 60% off clearance from $10

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

The Express Flash Sale offers 50% off summer styles an an extra 60% off clearance. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. A standout from this sale is the men’s Medium Wash Hyper Stretch Jeans that are currently marked down to $49. For comparison, these jeans were regularly priced at $98. This style is stretch infused for added comfort and has a tapered hem for a flattering look. The medium wash can also be worn throughout any season and can be dressed up or down easily. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Strappy Slide Sandals are another notable deal from this sale. They can be styled with dresses, jeans, shorts, and much more. The strappy design is also very on-trend for this season and they’re marked down to $20, which is 50% off the original rate.

Our top picks for women include:

