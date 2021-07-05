FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Galaxy Buds Live with ANC see 24% price drop at Amazon, now $130 shipped

-
24% off $130

Amazon is offering the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live True Wireless Headphones for $129.99 shipped. Normally $170, this knocks 24% off its normal going rate and today’s discount is among the best that we’ve tracked outside of a few drops to $95 and $110 back in early June. These earbuds are designed to deliver “sound that rocks,” which comes from its AKG-tuned 12mm speakers that offer “enhanced bass tone.” There’s also active noise cancellation that can help in blocking out noises and distractions on planes, at the coffee shop, or even at home. Plus, with up to 29-hours of usage on a single charge, you’ll be able to go for days before it’s time to plug in. Rated 4.5/5 stars and you can take a closer look in our hands-on review.

Save some cash when you pick up the Anker Soundcore Life P2 True Wireless Earbuds which go for $40 at Amazon. While there’s no active noise cancelling, this is a great alternative if you’re on a tighter budget. Just know that you also won’t find AKG-tuned speakers here.

The Galaxy Buds Live would pair well with the OnePlus 9/Pro, which is currently on sale from $729 with more deals from $549. There’s plenty of ways to save with the latest OnePlus discounts, including large bundles or single phones. You’ll want to dive into our deal coverage for all the ways you can save right now.

More on the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live:

  • SOUND THAT ROCKS: The AKG-tuned 12mm speaker and enhanced bass tone play everything in studio-quality sound.
  • NEW STYLE, NEW SOUND: Equal parts earbud and ear bling, Galaxy Buds Live come in 4 colors you’ll want to rock all day.
  • TURN DOWN DISTRACTIONS: Turn on Active noise cancellation to block out background noise on an airplane, train or bus.
  • LONG-LASTING BATTERY: Long-lasting battery life¹ with a case that doubles as a wireless charger.

