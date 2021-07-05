Hey grads: Gateway’s 15-inch ultra slim 256GB laptop is at a new low of $379 ($130 off)

Walmart is offering the Gateway 15.6-inch Ultra Slim Notebook 2.1GHz Ryzen 5/8GB/256GB for $379 shipped. Typically selling for upwards of $510 from retailers like Amazon, today’s deep $130 cut marks the lowest price we’ve ever tracked. Centered on the powerful Ryzen 5 3450U chip with integrated Radeon Vega 8 Graphics, this laptop can reach speeds up to 3.5GHz for portable work and high-octane gaming. The 15.6-inch 1080p display is complemented by a 1MP webcam for Zoom calls and classes, and with a 10-hour battery life, you’ll be sure to make it through a full day of lectures without needing to track down an outlet. And rounding out the hardware, we’ve got twin USB 3.0, plus a USB-C and HDMI output alongside microSD and a fingerprint scanner for added security. Currently rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below for more.

Although, if you’ve got students or grads at home who need a way to keep up at school, HP’s Chromebook 14 is always a solid option at only $235.50. It’s powered by an Intel Celeron N4000 chip alongside Google’s popular Chrome OS. And while it doesn’t quite go blow for blow with Gateway here, you’ll still garner a 2.6GHz overclock speed with integrated graphics. Students and workers with a commute will love the 13.5-hour long lasting battery life, and the 14-inch HD display is great for anything from Netflix binging to graphic design. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

If you’re working from a laptop or desktop regularly, our best PC gaming deals guide is packed with ways to elevate your set up – literally. We’re tracking a great deal on this highly-rated aluminum laptop stand for just $8.50. Or you could go above and beyond with some of our favorite 4th of July monitor deals. There are tons of options available at some of the best prices we’ve ever tracked, and you can hit up all of the latest and greatest savings right here.

More on the Gateway 15-inch Ultra Slim Notebook:

The 15.6-inch Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook features a 1080p screen that brings a crystal-clear picture for any and all of your tasks. AMD Ryzen Mobile Processors deliver premium performance for productivity, entertainment, gaming, and content creation in thin and light laptops. Tuned by THX audio products enable listeners to get the best audio quality possible by providing custom fidelity improvements, balanced reproduction, and optimal frequency response. It is the ideal way to get the best audio for on-the-go entertainment.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!