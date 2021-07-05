Amazon multi-tool sale from $5: Camping tool, tactical pen, more up to 33% off

Amazon is offering the Whetstone Cutlery Multi-Function 10-in-1 Camping Tool for $6.69 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 33% off the cost it has been averaging over the last few months and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked in 2021. It doesn’t matter if you’re headed to the campground, working on a job site, or simply around the yard, this handy gizmo is here to make tasks simpler to execute. You’ll garner a total of 10 functions that range from a hammer to pliers, screwdrivers, blades, and more. A carrying case is included and it features a belt-loop to ensure you can always have it within reach. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Continue reading to find more multi-tools on sale from $5.

Whetstone Cutlery 10-in-1 Camping Tool features:

Sport Type: Hunting

Axe, Hammer, Pliers

Philips Screw Driver, Flat Head Screw Driver, Bottle Opener

2 Inch Serrated Blade, 2.5 Inch Fish Scaler, 2.5 Inch Flat Blade

Compact Size – 5.25 X 2.75 X .75 Inches

