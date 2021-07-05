FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon multi-tool sale from $5: Camping tool, tactical pen, more up to 33% off

-
33% off From $6.50

Amazon is offering the Whetstone Cutlery Multi-Function 10-in-1 Camping Tool for $6.69 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 33% off the cost it has been averaging over the last few months and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked in 2021. It doesn’t matter if you’re headed to the campground, working on a job site, or simply around the yard, this handy gizmo is here to make tasks simpler to execute. You’ll garner a total of 10 functions that range from a hammer to pliers, screwdrivers, blades, and more. A carrying case is included and it features a belt-loop to ensure you can always have it within reach. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Continue reading to find more multi-tools on sale from $5.

More multi-tools on sale:

Since you’re here, you may want to take a moment and peruse our sports and fitness guide. There you’ll find Schwinn’s Combination Bike Lock at $11.50, a couple of Eveready Energi LED Tactical Flashlights at $3.50 each, and even Coleman’s powerful 425-meter Battery Guard LED Flashlight for $21.50. And if you’d like to bolster security at home, check out this 2-pack of Amazon solar motion wall lights at $17.50.

Whetstone Cutlery 10-in-1 Camping Tool features:

  • Sport Type: Hunting
  • Axe, Hammer, Pliers
  • Philips Screw Driver, Flat Head Screw Driver, Bottle Opener
  • 2 Inch Serrated Blade, 2.5 Inch Fish Scaler, 2.5 Inch Flat Blade
  • Compact Size – 5.25 X 2.75 X .75 Inches

