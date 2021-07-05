FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

WORKPRO’s massive 408-piece mechanics tool set ships with a heavy-duty box at $130

-
wootDIY and Outdoor ToolsWORKPRO
Reg. $208 $130

Today only, Woot is offering the WORKPRO 408-Piece Mechanics Tool Set for $129.99 Prime shipped, with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. For comparison, Amazon charges $208 for this exact kit and today’s deal marks a new low that we’ve tracked. With 408 tools, you’ll find a variety of pliers, screwdrivers, Allen keys, wrenches, sockets, bits, and much more. It comes in a heavy-duty tool box with a top storage area and three drawers. Designed to either jump-start or bolster your mechanical toolkit, this set ensures you have everything needed to tackle projects large or small. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

On a tighter budget? This 203-piece mechanics tool kit is a great alternative. Sure, it’s not in a fancy box nor does it include 408 items. However, at $80, it’s a full $50 below today’s lead deal, making it quite a bit more affordable. Plus, it still comes in a portable case that keeps everything nice and organized when not being used.

For more wood-based projects, instead of mechanic work, you’ll want to give Home Depot’s latest sale a look. It features DIY tools from $14, with RYOBI’s massive 9-piece combo kit being our favorite discount at $250 off. It ships with three batteries, multiple tools, and even two bags, so go give our coverage a look for more details.

More on the WORKPRO Mechanics Tool Set:

  • High Quality Material – Chrome vanadium forged tools for toughness and durability. Full polish chrome finish for anti-corrosion protection. High quality hand tools meet international standards.
  • 408 pieces of tools – It includes most daily use tools, includes pliers, screwdrivers, allen keys, wrenches, sockets, bits, tape measure, knife, hammer, wire stripper, etc.
  • Professional Toolbox – This tool set contains most necessary tools for mechanics or household projects. It is ideal for all assembly, maintenance and repair projects at home or workshop , and also a perfect gift for hobbyists and DIY workers.

