Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Cultist Simulator, Tales of the Neon Seam, and more

All of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals are now up for the taking. Alongside deals on Apple’s new M1 11-inch iPad Pro, ongoing offers on its M1-powered Mac mini, and everything else in our Apple deal hub, it is now time to collect all of this morning’s best deals from its digital storefronts. Highlights of today’s app collection include titles like Cultist Simulator, Tales of the Neon Sea, Notebooks – Write and Organize, and more. Head below the fold for a closer look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. 

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Om Namah Shivaya Mantra Audio: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Sunny Sea Ocean Sleep Sounds: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Stellar Tour – AR Stargazer: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: LunarSight: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Tales of the Neon Sea: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: iColorama: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Cultist Simulator: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Repeat Timer Pro: Countdown: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Notebooks – Write and Organize: $8 (Reg. $10)

Today’s best game deals: Animal Crossing, Mario 3D World, Pokémon Snap, 3D All-Stars, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

iOS Universal: Easy Spending Budget: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Orderly – Simple to-do lists: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: System Activity Monitors: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Swift Miles – Mileage Tracker: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Spirit Roots: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Rad Trails!: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Drop The Chicken 2 The Circus: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Deflection: $2 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Football Manager 2021 Mobile: $4 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Lo-Fly Dirt: $4 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Earth 3D – World Atlas: $1 (Reg. $3)

More on Cultist Simulator:

SEIZE FORBIDDEN TREASURES. SUMMON ALIEN GODS. FEED ON YOUR DISCIPLES. BE WARNED. This game has no tutorial – part of the challenge is figuring out how to play. It’s hard, but keep trying, and you’ll master it. Good luck! In this infamous roguelike narrative card game, play as a seeker after unholy mysteries in a 1920s-themed setting of hidden gods and secret histories. Become a scholar of the unseen arts. Craft tools and summon spirits. Indoctrinate innocents. Seize your place as the herald of a new age.

