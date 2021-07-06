FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Up to 33% off JBL speakers from $55: FLIP 5 waterproof, home theater systems, more

-
33% off From $55

Today only, Woot is offering up to 33% off a range of JBL Bluetooth speakers, sound bars, and more with deals starting from $55. One standout is the JBL FLIP 5 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker at $89.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $120 at Amazon, this is a 25% price drop and the lowest price we can find. This model also fetches $120 at Best Buy. A great way to keep the tunes going all summer and beyond, this Bluetooth speaker sports up to 12-hours of battery life and is ready to go just about anywhere you are with a rubber housing and an IPX7 waterproof rating (“up to three-feet deep”). Alongside the ability to connect multiple JBL speakers together, you’ll also find easy on-board controls, a metal clip to attach it to your bag, and a fabric-wrapped outer treatment. Rated 4+ stars from over 30,000 Amazon customers. More details below. 

A great lower-cost alternative here is the OontZ Angle 3 Bluetooth Portable Speaker at $26 shipped via Amazon. It carries stellar ratings from over 146,000 customers and makes for a great little portable speaker that won break the bank. While not quite as robust, you’ll still score an IPX5-rated model with up to 14-hours of battery life.

We are also still tracking a great deal on the Anker IPX5 Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker at $22 Prime shipped as well as Harman’s industrial SoundSticks III Speaker System, but you’ll find even more deals in today’s JBL Woot sale as well. Alongside other portable Bluetooth options, there are also some home theater-ready speakers, deep deals on refurbished models and more right here from $55

More on the JBL Flip 5 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker:

