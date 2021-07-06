Olympia’s Dual-Blade Turboknife hits $10 (Save 50%), more multi-tools from $5

Amazon is offering the Olympia Tools Dual-Blade Turboknife for $10.02 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 50% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked in well over a year. This unique offering boasts two blades and is ideal for “carving and cutting through any surface.” An ergonomic design aims to bolster precision while also making it more comfortable to use. Keeping this knife in your pocket is bound to come in handy when tackling projects around the house and at work. Rated 4/5 stars. Continue reading to find more discounted multi-tools from $5.

Once you’re all done here, you may want to check out some of the other deals we’ve spotted today. Examples include this stainless steel citronella torch at $15.50, an all-time low on the WORX 2-in-1 20V Pole Saw Kit for $110, and even Amazon’s 12-in-1 Magnetic Rachet Screwdriver at $10.50. Oh, and don’t forget that a couple of Makita tools are as low as $97.

Ideal for carving & cutting through any surface, this sharp turboknife features dual blades, thumb action slide, single hand operation and secure open & close lock.

Ensure precise, quick and effective cutting with this small knife and work for hours with stable blade hold. Use the retractable button for smooth sliding operation.

Our durable and long-lasting tools help you with home, garage & industrial projects. With professional-grade quality, easily repair & fix issues with our tool cabinet essentials.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

