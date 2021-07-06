FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Beautifully repel mosquitos with this stainless steel citronella torch lamp: $15.50 (Save 23%)

Amazon is offering the Pure Garden Stainless Steel Citronella Torch Lamp for $15.39 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 23% off the typical rate there and marks the second-best price we have tracked. Stylishly keep mosquitos at bay with this stainless steel citronella torch. Once lit, the flame will add a bit of ambiance to outdoor gatherings, dining, and more. It stands 10 inches tall and the canister spans 5 inches in diameter. A 5.5-inch fiberglass wick is ready to burn oil for multiple seasons, making this an affordable way to banish bugs throughout the foreseeable future. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

You could go a different route and opt for a 10-pack of Cliganic Mosquito Repellent Bracelets at $10 Prime shipped. These get their power from a combination of geraniol, lemongrass, and citronella oils. Each bracelet is individually wrapped to keep it fresh and increase its lifespan. More than 6,400 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.1/5 star rating.

Now that you’ve repelled mosquitos, why not attract your friends with a cookout? Today only, Home Depot is taking up to $390 off grills and barbecue accessories. You can also tackle indoor recipes with Instant Pot’s 8-quart Duo Crisp Multi-Cooker from $142.50. And once you’re ready to retire for the day, you may want to grab a seat on this leather sectional sofa at $679 shipped.

Pure Garden Stainless Steel Citronella Torch Lamp features:

  • This tabletop torch is a practical decorative accent that adds an illuminating glow to your Outdoor space with a natural flame. It is perfect for use in the backyard, on a deck, side Table, patio, Picnic Table, and more!
  • More than just ambient lighting, the cannister light can be filled with fuel or citronella insect repellent to help keep away biting bugs and mosquitos so you can enjoy outdoor BBQs, parties, or relaxation time pest free.
  • The 5.5” fiberglass wick is long-lasting for multi-season use. It has a safety lock fuel canister top with Flame snuffer attached to easily Quell the flame when you are finished with the Torch lamp.

