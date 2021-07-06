Porch pirates beware: Ring Video Doorbell Pro is back at $120 all-time low (Save $50)

B&H is offering the Ring Video Doorbell Pro for $119.99 shipped. Typically going for $170 new or even $140 for a refurbished model, today’s deal marks a return to the all-time low price at $50 off. Ring’s upgraded video doorbell offers all the classic features like 1080p streaming with two-way audio, plus instant notifications whenever someone approaches your front door. And that’s on top of enhanced dual-band Wi-Fi connection, video previews, and quick replies so you can answer your door from anywhere. All of your video is protected by end-to-end encryption, so only you have access to the live footage or recordings should you opt for the Ring Protect subscription plan. Currently rated 4.5/5 stars from over 600 customers. Head below for more.

If you can live without some of the snazzy upgraded features, then the new wired Ring 1080p doorbell is only $49.99. Usually selling for $60, B&H is knocking a cool $10 off to mark one of the best prices we’ve seen since Prime Day. This basic option brings the same 1080p streaming with night vision to your front door, and programmable person detection. So if you’re just looking to add Alexa support and some added security to the homestead, this is one of the most affordable ways to do it. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 36,000 Amazon customers.

No matter what kind of smart home setup you’re working with, it’s all likely to depend on a capable Wi-Fi connection. Thankfully, NETGEAR’s Nighthawk mesh Wi-Fi 6 router system is seeing a new Amazon low of $150 today. You can enjoy up to 3,000-square feet of coverage with speeds up to 1.8Gb/s, without fear of drops or disconnects thanks to the mesh design. So once you’ve got that sorted, be sure to hit up the rest of our favorite smart home deals in our dedicated guide.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro features:

When you attach the Ring Video Doorbell Pro from Ring to your existing hardwired doorbell, you are able to monitor your front door area using your mobile device. The Ring Doorbell Pro features 1920 x 1080 resolution for high-quality images, and it has built-in IR LEDs for use at night or in low-light conditions. The camera has a 160° field of view for a wide coverage area, and integrated 2-way audio allows you to listen and respond to those you are monitoring.

