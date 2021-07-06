Save 25% on Energizer rechargeable batteries and starter kits from $15

Amazon is currently offering the Energizer 1-Hour Charger with four rechargeable AA batteries for $23 with the on-page Subscribe and Save coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $31, today’s offer amounts to 25% in savings, comes within $1 of the all-time low, and is the second-best price to date. This is for first time Subscribe and Save shoppers, so be sure to cancel your subscription after the first order ships unless you want regular deliveries. This package includes everything you need to get in on the rechargeable battery action, with the charger itself being able to top off the four included batteries in just an hour. This is a great way to cut back on waste from your typical disposable batteries for powering everything from the TV remote to toys and more. Over 2,400 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Those who already have a charger or want to expand on what’s offered by the featured package can also save on other Energizer rechargeable batteries. Right now, an 8-pack of AA rechargeable batteries from the brand will run you $14.95 at Amazon when taking advantage the same Subscribe and Save discount as the lead deal. Down from $20, you’re looking at the same 25% savings as above and the best price to date. This pack includes eight of Energizer’s rechargeable batteries and will let you convert even more remotes and devices over to reusable power sources. Over 4,800 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating.

And speaking of deals on gear to bring some added environmental-consciousness into your daily routine, be sure to have a look at our Green Deals guide. Ranging from solar-powered accessories for the patio to electric lawn care essentials, you’ll find a collection of price cuts right here.

Energizer 1-Hour Rechargeable Battery kit features:

The Energizer 1-Hour Rechargeable Battery Charger lives up to its name, giving a super-fast complete charge. Individual charging channels give you the flexibility to charge anywhere from 1 to 4 AA or AAA NiMH batteries at a time. Intuitive LED Battery Gauge keeps you up-to-date on your batteries’ status in real time. And this charger won’t overcharge or overheat.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!