Today only, pick up a Ryzen 7 + 6700XT desktop with a FREE 27-inch 240Hz monitor for $2,000

Today only, as part of its ShellShocker Deals of the Day, Newegg is offering the Skytech Chronos Gaming Desktop with 3.6GHz Ryzen 7/16GB/1TB/6700XT for $1,999.99 shipped with a bundled FREE 27-inch 1080p 240Hz monitor. For comparison, this desktop has a list price of around $2,450, though third-parties at Amazon have it going for over $3,000 right now. Plus, the display adds another $330 in value to today’s overall deal.

If you’re ready to dive into the wonderful world of PC gaming, but have been intimidated by the high prices of graphics cards and other components, the wait is over. This gaming desktop delivers ample performance for most AAA titles thanks to the 8-core Ryzen 7 3700X processor and RX 6700XT graphics card. Both are upgradable in the future, as the motherboard will support Zen 3 CPUs and GPUs are quite simple to swap out, once you need more power. Plus, with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of NVMe PCIe storage, there’s plenty to go around. You’ll also enjoy the free 1080p 240Hz monitor for high refresh gaming, getting you up and running with a single purchase. The best part? This desktop will receive a free upgrade to Windows 11 this fall. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below for more.

On a tighter budget? The ASUS TUF F17 Gaming Laptop is a great alternative. It ships with a 10th Generation i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage. You’ll also find the GTX 1650 Ti graphics card here as well, which makes it a capable gaming machine too. Sure, there’s no bundled 240Hz 27-inch display or 6700XT GPU, but at $850, this is a great alternative for those looking for a powerful machine at a lower cost.

For those who just need a portable machine to catch up on email with or browse Facebook, check out this deal we spotted earlier today. It drops ASUS’ latest Chromebook Flip down to $680, making it the most budget-friendly mention here. That’s a $120 discount from its normal going rate and the Amazon low that we’ve tracked.

More about the Skytech Chronos Gaming Desktop:

  • AMD Ryzen 7 3700X 8-Core 3.6 GHz (4.4 GHz Turbo) CPU Processor, 1 TB SSD, B550M Motherboard
  • AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT 12 GB GDDR6 Graphics Card (Brand May Vary), 16 GB DDR4 3200 MHz Gaming Memory, Windows 10 Home 64-bit, Skytech Chronos Case, White Edition with Front Mesh
  • 802.11ac, No Bloatware, Graphic output options include 1 x HDMI, and 1 x Display Port Guaranteed, Additional Ports may vary, USB Ports Including 2.0, 3.0, and 3.2 Gen1 Ports, HD Audio and Mic, Free Gaming Keyboard and Mouse

