FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Star Wars Funko POP! deals from $8.50: New Mandolorian, Baby Yoda, and more

-
AmazonToys & HobbiesFunko Pop!
Reg. $30+ $8.50+

Woot is now offering the Funko POP! Moment Star Wars: Mandalorian and The Child for $11.27 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $33, this one more typically sells in the $19 range at Amazon where it has never gone for less than $17. Today’s deal is the lowest price we can find and a perfect chance to score one for your collection. This Funko display stands 4.5-inches tall by about 8-inches long, depicting The Mandalorian and The Child in epic vinyl form. “Celebrate the most stellar fandom of them all and the bounty hunting escapades of The Mandalorian with a Pop! Moment.” Rated 4+ stars from thousands at Amazon. More Stars Wars Funko deals below. 

You’ll find even more Funko POP Star Wars deals waiting in the list below including pre-orders on some of the new figures we covered back at the end of May from The Mandolorian and more. 

More Stars Wars Funko deals

Be sure to check out the new Han Solo and Snowtrooper figures from the Funko POP! Star Wars Concept Series. Then dive into the new Star Wars kits launched at this year’s LEGO CON, the Arcade1Up Star Wars Pinball machine at $50 off, and Build-A-Bear’s new Jawa plushie as well. 

More on the Funko POP! Moment Star Wars: Mandalorian:

  • From Star Wars: The Mandalorian is Mandalorian and The Child as a stylized Pop! Moment vinyl bobblehead from Funko!
  • Celebrate the most stellar fandom of them all and the bounty hunting escapades of The Mandalorian with a Pop! Moment of the Mandalorian and the Child.
  • Vinyl figure stands approximately 4.5-inches tall and 8-inches long.
  • Collect and display all The Mandalorian Pop! vinyls!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Toys & Hobbies

Funko Pop!

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Amazon’s 12-in-1 Magnetic Rachet Screwdriver stor...
Makita’s 18V LTX brushless 1/2-inch impact wrench...
Samsung 870 EVO 2TB 2.5-inch Internal SSD now matching ...
Samsung’s rugged metal BAR Plus USB Flash Drives ...
Smartphone Accessories: ESR iPhone 12/Pro Clear Case $6...
Logitech’s $33 K375s keyboard can pair with your ...
TP-Link’s Kasa 3-Way Smart Switch with dimming, A...
Bring LEGO’s fan-favorite Bonsai Tree to your col...
Show More Comments

Related

Han Solo and Snowtrooper join Funko POP! Star Wars Concept Series, pre-order now

Order Now! Learn More
Reg. $600

Now’s your chance to grab the epic haptic touch Arcade1Up Star Wars Pinball machine at $50 off

$549 Learn More

Build-A-Bear’s new Jawa plushie shouldn’t be this adorable, right?

Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: Beats Studio Buds see first cash discount, iPad Air hits new low, 27-inch 5K iMac $299 off, more

Learn More
26% off

Amazon’s 12-in-1 Magnetic Rachet Screwdriver stores bits in its handle: $10.50 (Save 26%)

$10.50 Learn More
Save now

Makita’s 18V LTX brushless 1/2-inch impact wrench + random orbit sander fall as low as $97

From $97 Learn More
Orig. $50

Let this KitchenAid refurb 3.5-Cup Food Chopper handle the meal prep at $20 shipped (Orig. $50)

$20 Learn More
Save $40

Power up with Amazfit’s GTS smartwatch down to $80 shipped (Save 33%)

$80 Learn More