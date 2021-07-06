Star Wars Funko POP! deals from $8.50: New Mandolorian, Baby Yoda, and more

Woot is now offering the Funko POP! Moment Star Wars: Mandalorian and The Child for $11.27 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $33, this one more typically sells in the $19 range at Amazon where it has never gone for less than $17. Today’s deal is the lowest price we can find and a perfect chance to score one for your collection. This Funko display stands 4.5-inches tall by about 8-inches long, depicting The Mandalorian and The Child in epic vinyl form. “Celebrate the most stellar fandom of them all and the bounty hunting escapades of The Mandalorian with a Pop! Moment.” Rated 4+ stars from thousands at Amazon. More Stars Wars Funko deals below.

You’ll find even more Funko POP Star Wars deals waiting in the list below including pre-orders on some of the new figures we covered back at the end of May from The Mandolorian and more.

More Stars Wars Funko deals

Be sure to check out the new Han Solo and Snowtrooper figures from the Funko POP! Star Wars Concept Series. Then dive into the new Star Wars kits launched at this year’s LEGO CON, the Arcade1Up Star Wars Pinball machine at $50 off, and Build-A-Bear’s new Jawa plushie as well.

More on the Funko POP! Moment Star Wars: Mandalorian:

From Star Wars: The Mandalorian is Mandalorian and The Child as a stylized Pop! Moment vinyl bobblehead from Funko!

Celebrate the most stellar fandom of them all and the bounty hunting escapades of The Mandalorian with a Pop! Moment of the Mandalorian and the Child.

Vinyl figure stands approximately 4.5-inches tall and 8-inches long.

Collect and display all The Mandalorian Pop! vinyls!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!