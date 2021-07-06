Take 4K aerial views and launch into flips with the Ninja Dragon Drone for $99 (Reg. $169)

If you love taking videos, a drone is a must-have piece of kit. With the Ninja Dragon 4K Quadcopter, you can capture amazing aerial footage from two angles and pull off some tricks at the same time. This drone has incredible features for the price, which is now just $99 (Reg. $169) at 9to5Toys Specials.

For some time now, basic camera drones have been available at rock-bottom prices. But how much would you expect to pay for a quadcopter with multiple auto-pilot modes, gesture control, and dual cameras? Probably several hundred dollars, at least.

The Ninja Dragon provides these features and more at a truly affordable price. Measuring around 6½ inches long when folded, the drone is small enough for any adventure yet powerful enough to grab some eye-catching footage. On the front is a 4K camera; facing downwards is another HD camera. They can work together to capture a huge vista, or separately to provide two HD camera angles.

You can control the Ninja Dragon using the supplied remote or select an automatic mode via the companion smartphone app. Palm control lets you adjust the flight with gestures. Follow mode is perfect for action sports, and headless mode sends the drone on a predetermined flight path. You can bring the quadcopter back with one touch, as well.

With 20 minutes of flight time, live first-person video via Wi-Fi, and pre-programmed flips, the Ninja Dragon checks all the boxes. You can get it today for just $99, saving 41% on the MSRP.

