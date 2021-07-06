Grab the complete Parks and Rec. collection while it’s at an all-time low of $30, more

Amazon is now offering the entire Parks and Recreation series on DVD for $29.99 shipped. That slashes $11 off what it typically goes for and marks a return to the all-time low last seen during Prime Day. Fans of Amy Poehler’s hit series may have struggled watching it disappear from Netflix’s repertoire. But as underrated as hard-disc media is nowadays, owning the entire collection on DVD or Blu-Ray is one of the few surefire ways to keep it in your life permanently. Following Leslie Knope’s heartfelt tirades to improve the quality of life in her small Indiana hometown, this show saw breakout performances from Chris Pratt, Aubrey Plaza, and a myriad of characters that have remained in the public spotlight to this day. Currently rated 4.9/5 stars from nearly 5,000 customers. Find all of our favorite TV collection deals below.

More on the Parks and Recreation DVD Box Set:

Featuring a deep bench of comedic talent and guest stars from the world of politics and sports alike, this seven-season set includes all 125 episodes of the smart, irreverent, heartfelt series from Primetime Emmy Award-winning producers Greg Daniels (The Office, King of the Hill) and Michael Schur (The Office, Saturday Night Live). Enjoy every laugh from “a show as rich and full as Ron Swanson’s mustache” (Anna Silman, Salon Magazine), back-to-back and uninterrupted!

