Upgrade your ride with AUTO-VOX’s wireless backup camera kit at $77 (Save $43)

AUTO-VOX (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its CS-2 Wireless Backup Camera Kit for $77.19 shipped. Simply clip the on-page coupon and use the code 6VBTQO58 to redeem the discounted price. Normally going for $120, today’s deal saves you $43 and is among the best prices that we’ve tracked. Honestly, I don’t know what I’d do without a backup camera these days. Sure, you can just look behind you when back up, but having the camera can help see what’s at your bumper in addition to what your windows show, making for a safer time on the road. It just takes a few minutes’ time and a bit of know-how to install this system, as you just hook the camera into power and set up the monitor in your cabin. The wireless design has no wires to run. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Does your car already have a display capable of taking a backup camera’s input? This standalone camera is just $26 shipped at Amazon. While it’s not wireless and comes with far fewer parts, it’s a great option for those on a tighter budget.

Speaking of car accessories, you should really check out iOttie’s Easy One Touch 5 Cup Holder Mount. Right now, it’s within $0.50 of its all-time low, making it just $24.50. Essentially, it just slips into your cupholder and grips your phone, allowing you to ride hands-free while still getting directions or making calls.

AUTO-VOX Wireless Backup Camera Kit features:

With digital wireless transmission, CS-2 delivers a stable image without any interference from other signals such as Bluetooth. Equipped with PC1058 sensor, the camera provides vivid picture, which restores what you see behind your car directly.

