Banana Republic takes extra 50% off sale items + 40% off sitewide with deals from $20

Banana Republic
50% off from $20

Banana Republic offers an extra 50% off all sale items and 40% off regular price styles. Discount is applied at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. Summer is a perfect time to spruce up your wardrobe. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the men’s French Terry Joggers that are currently marked down to just $30. For comparison, these joggers were originally priced at $80. They can be worn throughout any season and dressed up or down seamlessly with its khaki coloring. The tapered hem is also highly flattering and it has three pockets to store essentials. Joggers are very on-trend for this season and will easily become a go-to in your wardrobe. Rated 4.5/5 stars from Banana Republic customers. Finally, you will want to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from today’s sale and shop our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

