Converse men’s clearance takes up to 37% off blazing hot summer styles from $11

Converse is breaking out some mid-summer savings men’s clearance from $11. Our favorite of the bunch is Dramatic Nights Chuck Taylor CX in Bold Wasabi for $48.97. Shipping is free on orders over $50. The dramatic nights chuck taylors feature a bold spin on Converse’s iconic hi-tops. The sole is accented by an opaque rubber wrap with pops of color on the tongue and heel tab. And unlike the traditional rigid canvas material, these CX sneakers feature a flexible design that’s built for comfort as well as style. Currently rated 5/5 stars. We’re tracking a boatload of other savings on shoes, clothes, and more up to 37% off, so hit the jump to check out all of our favorite Converse deals.

Other notable Converse deals:

While you’re here, did you see the killer savings we found on Nike’s Back to the Future-style self lacing shoes? It’s the first price we’ve tracked seen below the usual $400 fare, and with tech like this on your feet, a cool $39 off is nothing to scoff at. But if that’s a bit outside of your sneaker budget, our fashion guide has got you covered with all the latest sales, markdowns, and more.

