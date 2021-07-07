FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Dick’s Sporting Goods 1-Day Flash Sale takes up to 50% off Under Armour, Nike, more from $12

Dick’s Sporting Goods 1-Day Flash Sale is back with up to 50% off top brands. Prices are as marked. Inside this event you can score deals on Nike, adidas, Callaway, The North Face, Under Armour, adidas, and many more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable deals from this event is the Under Armour Playoff Golf 2.0 Polo Shirt that’s currently marked down from $36. For comparison, it’s regularly priced at $65. This lightweight polo shirt is sweat-wicking and features four-way stretch, which is great for your golf swing. It’s available in several fun color options and is also a Dick’s Sporting Goods best-seller. Better yet, the fabric has UPF 30 sun protection and anti-odor properties to have you feeling your best. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Dick’s Sporting Goods Flash Sale or you can shop the entire event here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

