Dick’s Sporting Goods 1-Day Flash Sale takes up to 50% off Under Armour, Nike, more from $12

Dick’s Sporting Goods 1-Day Flash Sale is back with up to 50% off top brands. Prices are as marked. Inside this event you can score deals on Nike, adidas, Callaway, The North Face, Under Armour, adidas, and many more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable deals from this event is the Under Armour Playoff Golf 2.0 Polo Shirt that’s currently marked down from $36. For comparison, it’s regularly priced at $65. This lightweight polo shirt is sweat-wicking and features four-way stretch, which is great for your golf swing. It’s available in several fun color options and is also a Dick’s Sporting Goods best-seller. Better yet, the fabric has UPF 30 sun protection and anti-odor properties to have you feeling your best. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Dick’s Sporting Goods Flash Sale or you can shop the entire event here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Under Armour Playoff Golf 2.0 Polo Shirt $36 (Orig. $65)
- Nike Victory Blade Polo Shirt $42 (Orig. $55)
- HOKA One Clifton Running Shoes $100 (Orig. $130)
- Nike Infinity Run Flyknit Shoes $69 (Orig. $160)
- adidas Originals NMD_R1 Shoes $80 (Orig. $140)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Calia Petal Active Shorts $20 (Orig. $40)
- Nike Dry Legend T-Shirt $12 (Orig. $25)
- Nike Joyride Run Flyknit Shoes $100 (Orig. $180)
- The North Face Half Dome Hoodie $40 (Orig. $55)
- Columbia Benton Springs Jacket $40 (Orig. $65)
- …and even more deals…
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!