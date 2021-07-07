FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Nike, adidas, Saucony, New Balance, more from $30 during the DSW Flash Sale

-
FashionDSW
50% off from $30

The DSW Flash Sale takes up to 50% off athletic styles featuring Nike, adidas, Saucony, Brooks, and many more. Prices are as marked. DSW Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Teva Universal Roam Sandals that are currently marked down to $60, which is $20 off the original rate. If you like to hike, this is a fantastic option. This style is waterproof, cushioned, and supportive to help get you up the trail. The straps are also quick-drying and feature anti-odor properties as well. Rated 4.9/5 stars from DSW customers. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks and you will want to check out the Finish Line Nike Flash Sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

