FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Eddie Bauer’s Summer Sale takes up to 50% off sitewide + extra 60% off clearance

-
FashionEddie Bauer
50% off + 60% off

The Eddie Bauer Summer Sale offers up to 50% off sitewide and an extra 60% off clearance with promo code CAMP60 at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $49 or more. Feel comfortable on the warmest days in the Larrabee 9-inch Linen-Blend Shorts for men that are currently marked down to $42. For comparison, these shorts are regularly priced at $60. These shorts are available in four color options and the breathable linen material is great for summer weather. They can be dressed up or down seamlessly and feature a flattering length that’s timeless. Rated 4.1/5 stars from Eddie Bauer customers. Be sure to head below the jump to the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Eddie Bauer

About the Author

Nordstrom Anniversary sale preview is here! Find our to...
Under Armour’s Semi-Annual Sale offers up to 50% ...
Nike, adidas, Saucony, New Balance, more from $30 durin...
Dick’s Sporting Goods 1-Day Flash Sale takes up t...
Banana Republic takes extra 50% off sale items + 40% of...
Still haven’t binged Demon Slayer? UNIQLO’s...
The North Face offers new markdowns from just $15 shipp...
Finish Line’s Nike sale offers hundreds of styles...
Show More Comments

Related

60% off

Express Flash Sale offers 50% off summer styles + extra 60% off clearance from $10

from $10 Learn More
40% off

GAP’s Great Sale cuts extra 40% off clearance with deals from $7: Shorts, t-shirts, more

from $7 Learn More
New low

iRobot’s Root rt0 Coding Robot with Brick Top hits new low at $70 (Reg. $100+)

$70 Learn More
Save 24%

Feel the power of TP-Link’s Kasa 3-outlet smart surge protector for $22.50 (Save 24%)

$22.50 Learn More
Save $330

Don’t need the latest and greatest? OnePlus 8 is now down to $369 (Save $330)

$369 Learn More
$100 off

Vitamix’s odorless indoor FoodCycler composter is now $100 off at Amazon

$299 Learn More
50% off

Put three wireless Govee under-cabinet lights to work at just $4 each (50% off)

$12 Learn More
$30 off

Mackie CR-3XBT Bluetooth Monitor Speakers see new all-time low at $90 (Save $30)

$90 Learn More