FIT KING 20-speed Deep Tissue Massage Gun hits Amazon low at $55 (Reg. $80) + more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, FIT KING (96% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering its FT-025G Deep Tissue Massage Gun for $55.19 shipped. Originally $120, it more regularly fetches $80 at Amazon where it is now at the lowest price we can find and a new all-time low. Great for post-workouts or just for relaxing after a long day, this model boasts 20 percussion speeds at up to 3200RPM as well as six different massage heads to target various parts if your body. The FT-025G can run for up to 6 hours straight before it needs a recharge, which might offer up to a couple weeks of battery life depending on how long/often you use it. The LCD touchscreen control panel is joined by the included carrying case and a 4+ star rating from over 1,400 Amazon customers. Head below for more massager deals and details.

Drop your spending down to $38 when opting for the AERLANG Muscle Massage Gun. This one carries slightly better ratings and comes with the same speed/massage head options for even less. Its battery isn’t quite as powerful, but most folks will do just fine with its 300-minutes of runtime per charge anyway.

Today’s Gold Box sale also has a range of foot, leg, and other massager options on sale starting from $69.50 right here. Most of the items on tap carry solid ratings and are at the lowest prices we can find. Then dive into our sports/fitness guide for more health, nutrition, exercise, and outdoor adventure deals.

More on the FITKING Massage Gun:

DEEP TISSUE MASSAGE- FIT KING Massage gun FT-025G offers high-frequency percussion onto tissues, concentrated stimulation reach 12 MM amplitude and up to 3200 RPM vibration frequency, effectively ease the fascia pain and muscle stiffness & soreness. The stable and consistent pressure can also promote the circulation of the treated areas.

20 PERCUSSION SPEEDS- This deep tissue percussion muscle massager has 20 speed levels, can go from a very light stroking of tissues to a pretty strong pressure, which will be able to fulfill your different needs for deep muscle relaxation after training or quick fatigue relief after work. The max. 3200 RPM vibration is helpful for athlete or fitness enthusiasts to fast recover back.

