Content creation studio Gold Box from $7.50: Smart lighting rigs, green screens, tripods, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Global_omo (95% positive feedback all-time) via Amazon is offering some solid deals on a collection of Neewer video production and content creator gear. This is a great time to complete your at-home production studio with everything from various lighting rigs to affordable green screen packages, tripods, photo lighting boxes, and much more. The deals start from $7.50 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25 and you’ll find all of our top picks from the sale listed down below.

Neewer Gold Box video production gear:

More on the Neewer RGB LED Light with App Control:

(3)530 RGB LED Video Light with U Bracket and Barndoor; (3)White Diffuser; (3)Power Adapter; (3)Power Cable; (3)Light Stand; (1)Large Carry Bag. RGB LED VIDEO LIGHT: Made of CRI 95 energy-saving 528 pcs SMD LED beads [136 pcs White/ 136 pcs Yellow/ 256 pcs RGB] with excellent heat dissipation and more durable to use. Features adjustable color temperature ranging from 3200K-5600K, stepless dimming from 0-100% and 0-360 full color and color saturation adjustment, it provides shadowless and even lighting for creative applications.

