FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Content creation studio Gold Box from $7.50: Smart lighting rigs, green screens, tripods, more

-
AmazonNeewer
51% off $7.50+

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Global_omo (95% positive feedback all-time) via Amazon is offering some solid deals on a collection of Neewer video production and content creator gear. This is a great time to complete your at-home production studio with everything from various lighting rigs to affordable green screen packages, tripods, photo lighting boxes, and much more. The deals start from $7.50 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25 and you’ll find all of our top picks from the sale listed down below. 

Neewer Gold Box video production gear:

While we are upgrading your production rig, you might want to swing by our Apple deal hub where you’ll find big-time price drops on its new M1 11-inch iPad Pro, the M1-powered Mac mini, and much more to power your operation. 

Then dive into some of our outdoor lighting deals including today’s Gold Box outdoor solar pathway price drops and these ongoing Philips Hue Econic Color Pathway light deals

More on the Neewer RGB LED Light with App Control:

(3)530 RGB LED Video Light with U Bracket and Barndoor; (3)White Diffuser; (3)Power Adapter; (3)Power Cable; (3)Light Stand; (1)Large Carry Bag. RGB LED VIDEO LIGHT: Made of CRI 95 energy-saving 528 pcs SMD LED beads [136 pcs White/ 136 pcs Yellow/ 256 pcs RGB] with excellent heat dissipation and more durable to use. Features adjustable color temperature ranging from 3200K-5600K, stepless dimming from 0-100% and 0-360 full color and color saturation adjustment, it provides shadowless and even lighting for creative applications.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Neewer

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Just $18 scores you Anker’s highly-rated eufy Hea...
Today’s best game deals: Smash Bros. $45, Kirby A...
Upgrade your battlestation with up to $100 off LG Ultra...
Lenovo’s back to school-ready Chromebook Flex 5 h...
FIT KING 20-speed Deep Tissue Massage Gun hits Amazon l...
Amazon will now ship a COVID-19 test right to your door...
Amazon’s Gold Box outdoor solar pathway lighting ...
Score some stylish SSD storage with Seagate’s Ult...
Show More Comments

Related

Kick oil + gas to the curb with this $32 lightweight Greenworks blower, more in New Green Deals

Learn More

Juiced Scorpion lets you travel up to 45 miles on a single charge at $300 off, more in New Green Deals

Learn More

Segway eMoped travels over 50 miles on a single charge within $1 of low, more in New Green Deals

Learn More

Kick gas + oil to the curb with this 3-tool electric lawn care kit from $94, more in New Green Deals

Learn More

Rad Power Bikes most affordable e-bike sees first price drop in latest sale, more in New Green Deals

Learn More
Save 50%

Smartphone Accessories: RAVPower 65W Charging Station $38 (Save 30%), more

From $6 Learn More
50% off

Under Armour’s Semi-Annual Sale offers up to 50% off hundreds of best-selling styles from $15

from $15 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Mystic Vale, Brutal Street 2, Access Code Zero, more

FREE+ Learn More