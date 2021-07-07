HomePods mini drops to $84 following rare open-box discount

Trusted eBay seller quickshipelectronics is currently offering the Apple HomePod mini in open-box condition for $83.99 shipped. Normally fetching $99, you’re looking at a rare chance to bring home Apple’s latest for less than retail. Today’s offer in particular is the second-best we’ve seen to date and comes within $4 of the all-time low. HomePod mini delivers a compact way to bring Siri, Apple Music, and smart home control to your space in a familiar, fabric-wrapped design. Alongside a black colorway, there’s a touchpad at the top to adjust audio playback as well as quick music handoff thanks to the inclusion of Apple’s new U1 chip. Comes backed by a 1-year warranty. Get a closer look in our coverage over at 9to5Mac. Head below for more.

When it comes to smart speakers, the featured discount is as affordable as it gets for those invested in the Siri side of things. But if you’re looking to try out what Amazon has in-store for smart home control, you can currently score the latest Echo Show for $45 right now. You won’t get many of the more unique features noted above, but this will let you listen to Apple Music and control lights for less.

For a more personalized way to enjoy Apple Music, this morning we spotted an Amazon all-time low on the latest AirPods Max. Delivering a hi-fi listening experience complete with the ability to summon Siri alongside active noise cancellation and Spatial Audio support, these are now $60 off the going rate.

HomePod mini features:

Jam-packed with innovation, HomePod mini fills the entire room with rich 360-degree audio. Place multiple speakers around the house for a connected sound system. And with Siri, your favorite do-it-all intelligent assistant helps with everyday tasks and controls your smart home privately and securely.

