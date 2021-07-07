FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

iRobot’s Root rt0 Coding Robot with Brick Top hits new low at $70 (Reg. $100+)

-
wootiRobotSTEM
New low $70

Today only, Woot is offering the iRobot Root rt0 Coding Robot with Brick Top Bundle for $69.99 Prime shipped, with non-members being charged a $6 delivery fee. Originally $150, it goes for around $100 at Amazon right now and today’s deal is $5 below our last mention, marking a new low that we’ve tracked. Whether you’re young or old, this kit is designed to help you learn to program with 20 reactive sensors that focus on STEM learning. It connects to the iRobot Coding app that offers three different levels of learning as you begin your coding journey. With the brick top that’s included with your purchase, you can even turn the robot into a “mobile catapult to a glowing rocket ship” with support for a “variety of common building blocks, including LEGO bricks.” Rated 4.5/5 stars and you can take a look at our launch coverage for a closer look.

Save a few bucks when you opt for the Sphero Mini Soccer App-enabled Programmable Robot Ball for $50 at Amazon. While it doesn’t have the same abilities as today’s lead deal, it’s a fun and unique toy to help your kids learn to code. We took a look at it in our hands-on review, where we found it to be a “fun and easy way to start coding.”

Since today’s lead deal is compatible with LEGO brick-building kits, it only makes sense that we would talk about some sets that are also on sale today. The most notable discount is LEGO Harry Potter up to 20% off, with prices starting as low as $24. There’s plenty more to explore in our guide, so be sure to check it out for other great ways to save.

More on the iRobot Root rt0 Coding Robot:

iRobot Root rt0 Coding Robot with Brick Top Holiday Bundle: Programmable STEM Toy for Kids 6+, Ideal for Creative Play through Art, Music & Code For a limited time, bring home the joy of creativity with an all-new bundle that includes the Brick Top for non-stop play and exploration! The Root® rt0 coding robot and Brick Top bundle combine family friendly fun and hours of coding activities at your fingertips, no matter your family’s experience with coding or robotics. With over 20 reactive sensors and features this smart robot appeals to children and families of all interests.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

woot

iRobot

STEM

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Schumacher’s 15A/3A battery charger falls to new ...
Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Wireless Earbuds drop to ...
Add the Bondic Pro LED UV Liquid Plastic Welding Kit to...
Refresh your aging water pitcher with a filtered ZeroWa...
ecobee4 HomeKit Smart Thermostat with Alexa returns to ...
You need more stuffed waffles in your life and Presto...
Unlocked iPhone 11 Pro/Max now starting from $770 Prime...
STEM kits from $17: Ooze Labs, soap making, terrarium, ...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: SPHAZE, Planescape Torment, DISTRAINT 2, more

FREE+ Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: All-new Apple TV 4K from $139, M1 Mac mini $99 off, RYOBI 3-tool combo $99, more

Learn More
$220+ off

Grow your own veggies with these AeroGardens from $54: Farm 24-plant up to $220 off, more

$54+ Learn More
Amazon low

Baxton Studio Loveseat plunges to new Amazon low of $168.50 shipped

$168.50 Learn More
80% off

Nintendo Switch eShop deals from $4: Resident Evil, Celeste, Crypt of the NecroDancer, more

From $4 Learn More
30% off

Expand your power with iClever’s 10-Outlet/4 USB Surge Protector: $15.50 (Save 30%)

$15.50 Learn More
Reg. $59

Schumacher’s 15A/3A battery charger falls to new low at $40 (Reg. $59)

$40 Learn More
New low

Nike’s self-lacing Adapt Auto Max sneakers see rare discount to new all-time low at $39 off

$39 off Learn More