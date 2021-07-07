iRobot’s Root rt0 Coding Robot with Brick Top hits new low at $70 (Reg. $100+)

Today only, Woot is offering the iRobot Root rt0 Coding Robot with Brick Top Bundle for $69.99 Prime shipped, with non-members being charged a $6 delivery fee. Originally $150, it goes for around $100 at Amazon right now and today’s deal is $5 below our last mention, marking a new low that we’ve tracked. Whether you’re young or old, this kit is designed to help you learn to program with 20 reactive sensors that focus on STEM learning. It connects to the iRobot Coding app that offers three different levels of learning as you begin your coding journey. With the brick top that’s included with your purchase, you can even turn the robot into a “mobile catapult to a glowing rocket ship” with support for a “variety of common building blocks, including LEGO bricks.” Rated 4.5/5 stars and you can take a look at our launch coverage for a closer look.

Save a few bucks when you opt for the Sphero Mini Soccer App-enabled Programmable Robot Ball for $50 at Amazon. While it doesn’t have the same abilities as today’s lead deal, it’s a fun and unique toy to help your kids learn to code. We took a look at it in our hands-on review, where we found it to be a “fun and easy way to start coding.”

Since today’s lead deal is compatible with LEGO brick-building kits, it only makes sense that we would talk about some sets that are also on sale today. The most notable discount is LEGO Harry Potter up to 20% off, with prices starting as low as $24. There’s plenty more to explore in our guide, so be sure to check it out for other great ways to save.

More on the iRobot Root rt0 Coding Robot:

iRobot Root rt0 Coding Robot with Brick Top Holiday Bundle: Programmable STEM Toy for Kids 6+, Ideal for Creative Play through Art, Music & Code For a limited time, bring home the joy of creativity with an all-new bundle that includes the Brick Top for non-stop play and exploration! The Root® rt0 coding robot and Brick Top bundle combine family friendly fun and hours of coding activities at your fingertips, no matter your family’s experience with coding or robotics. With over 20 reactive sensors and features this smart robot appeals to children and families of all interests.

