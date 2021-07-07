Journey to Hogwarts with 20% off LEGO Harry Potter sets starting at $24

Amazon is discounting a selection of LEGO Harry Potter sets headlined by the Hogwarts Clock Tower at $72 shipped. Normally fetching $90, you’re looking at 20% in savings with today’s offer matching the all-time low set just twice before. This 922-piece creation straight out of the Wizarding World is based around the Goblet of Fire specifically and includes eight figures from the fourth chapter of the Harry Potter saga. Complete with three levels, the build stands over 13 inches tall and is packed with plenty of details from the film. You can get a closer look in our launch coverage, but then be sure to head below for more LEGO Harry Potter deals starting at $24.

Another notable offer has Amazon discounting the LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Express for $63.99. Normally fetching $80, you’re looking at 20% in savings to match the all-time low. This 800-piece set includes six minifigures alongside the 18-inch long brick-built Hogwarts Express train. There’s a full interior complete with seats and the like, as well as a Platform 9¾ railway section to assemble.

Also on sale today, Amazon is continuing the LEGO Harry Potter deals onto the Hogwarts Moment collection. You’ll find a series of builds that recreate several scenes from the films and are packed with different minifigures at $24 each, down from $30 and matching the all-time lows. Check out all of the sets below.

For the latest in the brick-built Wizarding World, be sure to check out our coverage of the new 20th anniversary LEGO Harry Potter sets that just recently launched. With quite a few creations that assemble iconic moments throughout the entire franchise, there are all-new segments of the Hogwarts Castle to go alongside the lead deal and more.

LEGO Hogwarts Clock Tower features:

Transport fans of Harry Potter LEGO sets aged 9 and over to a magical world inside the Hogwarts Castle Clock Tower with this wonderful wizard playset. With 8 Harry Potter character minifigures and iconic locations from Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban and Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, kids will immerse themselves in a world of imaginative play. Whether visiting Dumbledore’s office or attending a Defense Against the Dark Arts lesson, traveling through time by resetting the tower clock or unwinding at the Yule Ball by operating the moving ‘dance’ function… once they enter the Hogwarts Clock Tower, they’ll never want to leave!

Pre-order the latest LEGO kits:

Marvel Bro Thor’s New Asgard: $29.99 | releases August 1

Marvel Infinity Gauntlet: $69.95 | releases August 1

Botanical Garden Bird of Paradise: $99.99 | releases August 1

Star Wars Bad Batch Shuttle: $99.99 | releases August 1

Darth Vader Meditation Chamber: $69.99 | releases August 1

Adventures with Luigi Starter Course: $59.99 | releases August 1

Bowser’s Airship Expansion Set: $99.99 | releases August 1

Technic Ford F-150 Raptor: $99.99 | releases October 1

Creator Pickup Truck: $129.99 | releases October 1

Marvel Sanctuary II Endgame Battle: $39.99 | releases October 1

Classic TV Series Batman Cowl $59.99 | releases October 1

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!