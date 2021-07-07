Take to the skies with Logitech’s G PRO Flight Yoke System at a low of $144 (Save $26)

Newegg is offering the Logitech G PRO Flight Yoke System for $144 shipped. Simply use the code 93XRJ92 at checkout to redeem the discounted price. For comparison, this saves $26 from its normal going rate at Amazon and drops the yoke system to a new all-time low that we’ve tracked, beating our last mention by $6. If you enjoy playing Microsoft’s Flight Simulator, then switching from a keyboard/mouse setup to this is the next logical step. There are so many controls for the game that putting them into a system like this just makes sense. You’ll find a three axis lever throttle and 25 buttons that can be programmed in 75 different ways to really customize your experience here. The yoke shaft is stainless steel for rigidity and there’s a 2-position clamp to hold things down. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Those on a tighter budget might want to take the intermediate step of picking up a Thrustmaster T.Flight HOTAS 4. This ditches the full-on yoke system for a joystick, though it’s still better than trying to fly with a mouse and keyboard. Right now you can grab one for $122 at Amazon, which saves an additional 15% from the deal above.

Need a new gaming system to play Flight Simulator on? Well, we’d recommend giving this Skytech Chronos desktop a look. It ships with an 8-core 16-thread Ryzen 7 3700X CPU and the RTX 3070 GPU for $1,800. You’ll find plenty of power to tackle anything you throw at it here, including Flight Simulator 2020.

More on Logitech’s Flight Yoke System:

Realistic Yoke Controls provide the perfect introduction for the aspiring pilot or enhancing muscle memory of experienced pilots for the perfect translation of real-world skills

Stainless Steel Yoke Shaft – Robust, smooth and accurate control of your virtual aircraft in flight simulators

POV Hat, 14 button controls, and 3-position mode switch offer at least 54 programmable controls, giving you most of your aircraft’s functions under your fingertips

2 position desk clamp provides mounting flexibility for a wide range of desks with a robust, secure clamping force to ensure your controls stay where you need them.

