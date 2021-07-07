Sci-Fi 4K movie deals: The Matrix, Inception, Ready Player One, more from $18 (Save 32%)

Amazon is discounting a selection of 4K Sci-Fi Classics and more from $18 Prime shipped. All of these iconic films are up to 32% off, so now is the perfect time to secure them as permanent additions to your film vault. Our favorite has to be none other than The Matrix for $17.99. Typically selling for about $25 these days, you can save 32% and score this film at the lowest price we’ve tracked all year. This classic fable form the Wachowski sisters follows hacker Neo through an epic journey to free humanity from cybernetic entrapment. Known for its original storyline and stunning visuals, you can now enjoy the entire original film in gorgeous 4K quality. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 16,000 customers. Head below for more.

More 4K movie deals:

If you’re looking to build up a hard-copy collection instead of watching your favorites jump between streaming platforms, we’re also tracking some great TV collection deals as well. You can find whole series from Parks and Recreation to Monty Python’s Flying Circus, and even the original Teen Titans cartoon starting at $30. Then, head over to our earlier 4K movie roundup for up to 38% off the Justice League Snyder Cut, the entire Fast & Furious series, and more.

More on The Matrix:

In the near future, a computer hacker named Neo discovers that all life on Earth may be nothing more than an elaborate façade created by a malevolent cyber-intelligence, for the purpose of placating us while our life essence is ‘farmed’ to fuel the Matrix’s campaign of domination in the ‘real’ world. He joins like-minded Rebel warriors Morpheus and Trinity in their struggle to overthrow the Matrix.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!