Score the award-winning Gloomhaven at $96 and literally never get bored again, more

Amazon is offering the award-winning strategy game Gloomhaven for $95.99 shipped. That slashes at least $20 off the usual fare, dropping the price to the second best we’ve seen all year. This sincerely massive worldbuilder has taken tabletop fans by storm since its release just a few years ago. Since then, it’s remained as one of the most popular tabletop strategy games on Amazon, with up to 200 hours of unique gameplay and a myriad of ways to play. Each player is able to explore the intricate lore and exciting gameplay as their own wandering traveler does the same. Conquer dungeons, explore ruins, and battle with friends towards any number of unique endings. Gameplay takes between 1-2 hours at a time. Over 4,000 adventurers have left this game a glowing 4.9/5 star rating. Head below for more of our favorite board game deals.

Gloomhaven features:

Players will take on the role of a wandering mercenary with their own special set of skills and their own reasons for traveling to this remote corner of the world. Players must work together out of necessity to clear out menacing dungeons and forgotten ruins. In the process they will enhance their abilities with experience and loot, discover new locations to explore and plunder, and expand an ever-branching story fueled by the decisions they make. This is a persistent game that is intended to be played over many game sessions. After a scenario, players will make decisions on what to do, which will determine how the story continues, kind of like a “Choose Your Own Adventure” book.

