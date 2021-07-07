Upgrade your laptop with this portable second display for $250 (Reg. $299)

Tired of squinting at your laptop screen? The Ofiyaa Portable Dual Screen Display attaches to the side of your computer to expand your digital workspace. This useful accessory is now just $249.99 (Reg. $299) at 9to5Toys Specials.

Many of us have desktop setups with two or three screens. The additional real estate allows you to multitask easily and see a live preview of your work. Of course, you can’t take a normal monitor around in your laptop bag. But the Ofiyaa Display is just 1.5 inches thick, and it weighs less than three pounds.

Perfect for any laptop between 13 and 16 inches, the display offers full 1080p HD resolution and 220 CD/㎡ brightness thanks to LED technology. This means the picture is crisp even in bright sunlight, and you can easily adjust the brightness and color.

To use the Ofiyaa with your computer, you simply place the provided bracket over the top frame of your laptop. You can then adjust the angle of the Ofiyaa display through 220 degrees. The display connects via HDMI or USB Type-C. There are multiple display modes to choose from, and it works seamlessly with Windows, Mac, and Linux.

You can even use the Ofiyaa display with mobile devices, including Android phones and tablets, and Nintendo Switch. Order today for just $249.99 to get this portable display with dual USB and HDMI cables, worth $299.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!