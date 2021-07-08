FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Prime Day pricing returns for AirPods Pro, now on sale for $190

For those who missed out on the Prime Day discounts, Woot is back today offering a 1-day deal on the AirPods Pro at $189.99. This offer is available exclusively for Prime members, and shipping is free across the board. Normally fetching $249, today’s offer matches our previous mention from Amazon’s massive shopping event in order to mark the second-best price of the year at Amazon and come within $10 of the 2021 low there. AirPods Pro arrive as Apple’s most capable earbuds yet, sporting active noise cancelling alongside true wireless connectivity, IPX4 water-resistance, and 24-hour battery life. That’s on top of support for Spatial Audio as well as additional new lossless streaming features that rolled out last month like Dolby Atmos. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look and then head below for more.

Apple’s regular AirPods with Wired Charging Case are still a compelling option for those that don’t need active noise cancellation, ands they also happen to be on sale today at Amazon. Having dropped to $119 these are down from $159. If you don’t want to wait for the rumored next-generation pair launching in the future, today’s deal is an affordable way to hold you over. Learn more about how the two AirPod versions compare here for some better insight on what you’re missing compared to the featured Pro model.

Swap the true wireless design for an over-ear form-factor and score AirPods Max at an Amazon all-time low instead. We’re currently tracking a notable $61 discount in order to deliver the lowest price to date. You’re looking at all of the same features above, just with higher audio fidelity and improved ANC.

Apple AirPods Pro features:

AirPods Pro have been designed to deliver Active Noise Cancellation for immersive sound, Transparency mode so you can hear your surroundings, and a customizable fit for all-day comfort. Just like AirPods, AirPods Pro connect magically to your iPhone or Apple Watch. And they’re ready to use right out of the case.

