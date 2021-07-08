Save on LEGO Star Wars with 20% off kits from The Mandalorian, Clone Wars, more from $12

Amazon has now launched a massive sale packed with LEGO Star Wars deals including sets from The Mandalorian, Clone Wars, and more starting at $12. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the LEGO Star Wars Poe Dameron’s X-Wing Fighter for $72. Normally fetching $90, today’s offer amounts to 20% in savings, beats our previous mention by $7, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. If you’re looking for a more impressive X-Wing than the model that launched at the start of the year, today’s discount delivers just that. Stacking up to 761 pieces, the starfighter measures over 14-inches long and includes a stock orange and white color scheme. That’s alongside four minifigures from the Star Wars Sequel Trilogy. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more from $12.

Another notable way to assemble some LEGO Star Wars savings is with a deal on the LEGO Star Wars The Child set for $74.24. Normally fetching $80, today’s offer marks the very first Amazon discount and marks a rare chance to bring this set to your collection. Stacking up to 1,073 pieces, this set measures up to over 7-inches tall to assemble The Child. Complete with posable ears and a knob from the Razer Crest, this set is a must-have for fans of The Mandalorian. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review.

LEGO Mandalorian deals:

Other notable LEGO Star Wars deals:

After you’ve checked out all of the LEGO deals today, be sure to get catch up on all of the details in our report on the upcoming LEGO Ninjago City expansion coming next year. As just the latest in display-worthy creations, we outline everything we know so far as well as some predictions at what we might see from the set.

LEGO Poe Dameron’s X-Wing Fighter features:

Let your youngster feel like Resistance hero Poe Dameron with this X-wing fighter (75273)! Fans will love the sleek new-for-January-2020 design, just like the X-wing in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. It’s got loads of play-inspiring features – adjustable wings for cruise and attack modes, shooting functions, retractable landing gear and more! Resistance vs. First Order battles!

Pre-order the latest LEGO kits:

Marvel Bro Thor’s New Asgard: $29.99 | releases August 1

Marvel Infinity Gauntlet: $69.95 | releases August 1

Botanical Garden Bird of Paradise: $99.99 | releases August 1

Star Wars Bad Batch Shuttle: $99.99 | releases August 1

Darth Vader Meditation Chamber: $69.99 | releases August 1

Adventures with Luigi Starter Course: $59.99 | releases August 1

Bowser’s Airship Expansion Set: $99.99 | releases August 1

Technic Ford F-150 Raptor: $99.99 | releases October 1

Creator Pickup Truck: $129.99 | releases October 1

Marvel Sanctuary II Endgame Battle: $39.99 | releases October 1

Classic TV Series Batman Cowl $59.99 | releases October 1

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!