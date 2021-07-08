FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Crypt of the NecroDancer, SpongeBob SquarePants, more

It is now time for all of Thursday’s best Mac and iOS app deals. Alongside this morning’s price drops on Apple’s previous-generation iPad Pros and its latest Intel MacBook Air, you’ll find all of today’s most notable deals on games and apps from its digital storefronts down below. Highlights include titles like Crypt of the NecroDancer, NABOKI, SpongeBob SquarePants, Stellar Tour – AR Stargazer, and more. Head below the jump for a complete look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. 

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Ruler – tape measure length: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Safety Photo+Video Pro: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: NABOKI: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Circle o Fifths: Music Theory: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Stellar Tour – AR Stargazer: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Crypt of the NecroDancer: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: SpongeBob SquarePants: $6 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Last Colossus: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Brain App: $4 (Reg. $8)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

iOS Universal: neoDefense – Tower Defense: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Phone Drive: File Storage Sync: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Brutal Street 2: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Mystic Vale: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Game Dev Story: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Dungeon Village: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Station Manager: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Access Code Zero: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: FoodyLife : The Food Diary App: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Repeat Timer Pro: Countdown: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Notebooks – Write and Organize: $8 (Reg. $10)

More on Crypt of the NecroDancer:

Crypt of the NecroDancer is an award winning hardcore roguelike rhythm game. Move to the music and deliver beatdowns to the beat! Groove to the epic Danny Baranowsky soundtrack, or easily select songs from your own iTunes collection!

