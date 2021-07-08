FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Carhartt, The North Face, more up to 40% off during Moosejaw’s Summer Clearance Event

40% off from $10

Moosejaw Summer Clearance offers up to 40% off top brands including Columbia, Carhartt, The North Face, Prana, Outdoor Research, and more.  Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $49 or more. The men’s Carhartt Rugged Full-Zip Sweatshirt is a standout from this sale and it’s currently marked down to $53. For comparison, this sweatshirt is regularly priced at $85. This style features a logo down the arm and is a perfect layering piece during cool weather. It also has an attached hood and large pockets to store essentials. Rated 4.7/5 stars from Moosejaw customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out the Joe’s New Balance Summer Event here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

