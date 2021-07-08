Carhartt, The North Face, more up to 40% off during Moosejaw’s Summer Clearance Event

Moosejaw Summer Clearance offers up to 40% off top brands including Columbia, Carhartt, The North Face, Prana, Outdoor Research, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $49 or more. The men’s Carhartt Rugged Full-Zip Sweatshirt is a standout from this sale and it’s currently marked down to $53. For comparison, this sweatshirt is regularly priced at $85. This style features a logo down the arm and is a perfect layering piece during cool weather. It also has an attached hood and large pockets to store essentials. Rated 4.7/5 stars from Moosejaw customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out the Joe’s New Balance Summer Event here.

