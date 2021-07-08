For just $20, this family-sized electric griddle is a breakfast-lover’s best friend (Save 29%)

Amazon is offering Elite Gourmet’s 17-inch Electric Griddle for $19.99 Prime shipped. Usually selling for $28, today’s solid 29% savings are a match for the all-time Amazon low. This family sized griddle features 1400W of cooking power for temperatures up to 425-degrees Fahrenheit. Perfect for big breakfasts, there’s plenty of room for eggs, bacon, pancakes, and the like on the 9-inch by 17-inch nonstick surface. It comes complete with a removable thermostat so you can make sure your meals are cooking at just the right temperature. And the foam-coated handles offer an easy way to maneuver it while lowering the risk of burns or spills. Currently rated 4.2/5 stars from over 1,000 customers.

While it’d be next to impossible to find another electric griddle for less than our lead deal, you can always go old school with this 11-inch square griddle frying pan for $13. With 121-square inches of frying space, you’ll still have plenty of room to cook up something delicious for the whole family. Rated 4.6/5 stars from 1,000 customers.

Speaking of breakfast, we just tracked a great deal on the Keurig K-Supreme Plus coffee maker at $35 off. Unlike other Keurig models, this one allows for complete customization of size, strength, and temperature while still delivering that classic Keurig brew. And if you’re hungry for more, you can find a buffet of other ways to liven up your kitchen in our home goods guide.

More on Elite Gourmet’s Electric Griddle:

The family-sized Elite Gourmet Non-stick Electric Griddle has a whopping 153-Sq inch cooking surface is perfect for fun family meals. The 17″x 9″ large surface is great for large pancakes, fluffy french toast, or your favorite fried eggs yet compact so you can easily pack in your RV or on your camping trips. The non-stick cooking surface heats quickly and evenly and the removable, adjustable thermostat allows you to select the perfect temperature for cooking a variety of healthy meals. It is quick and easy to clean due to its non-stick cooking surface which allows for easy food release. Features also include a modern design and cool-touch handles for serving.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!