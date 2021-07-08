FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

GameStop now offering Seinfeld Funko POP! figures for $8 each (Reg. $12) + loads more

-
Reg. $12 $8

Alongside the price drop we are still tracking on the Mario Kart Live sets at 25% off, GameStop is now offering a large selection of Funko POP! characters down at $8 each. Shipping is free in orders over $35 and there is in-store pickup available on most options. A great time to fill out your collection with some of the characters you haven’t locked down just yet, you’ll find figures from Marvel as well as Halo, Mortal Kombat, Assassin’s Creed, and even a host of Seinfeld options you’ll find listed down below.

Seinfeld Funko POP! deals:

While we are talking Seinfeld, LEGO just unveiled its first set from the iconic sitcom with a 1,300-piece rendition of Jerry’s apartment and five minifigures

We are also still tracking some notable price drops on the latest Star Wars Funko POP! models right here from $8.50. Just be sure to check out the new Han Solo and Snowtrooper figures from the Funko POP! Star Wars Concept Series as well as the recently released Parks and Recreation characters

More on the Seinfeld Funko POP! figures:

Bring Seinfeld to life in the comfort of your own home, by collecting Pop! Kramer for your Seinfeld collection! Vinyl figure is approximately 4.75-inches tall. Bring Seinfeld to life in the comfort of your own home, by collecting Pop! George for your Seinfeld collection! Vinyl figure is approximately 4-inches tall. Bring Seinfeld to life in the comfort of your own home, by collecting Pop! Jerry wearing his puffy shirt for your Seinfeld collection! Vinyl figure is approximately 4.25-inches tall.

