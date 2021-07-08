FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Quest bars and protein cookies on sale from $11.50 Prime shipped today (Up to 35% off)

-
AmazonSports-FitnessQuest
35% off $11.50+

Amazon is now offering the 12-pack of Quest Nutrition Double Chocolate Chip Protein Cookies for $11.69 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply clip the on-page coupon and opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page. Remember to cancel the subscription after your order ships to avoid monthly deliveries. Regularly $18 or so, this is roughly 35% off the going rate and one of the lowest prices we have tracked. Each cookie contains 15-grams of protein with 5-grams of net carbs, and under 1-gram of sugar. Alongside the nine essential amino acids, they also include 11-grams of fiber and make for a great healthy snack throughout your day. Rated 4+ stars from thousands. More Quest deals below. 

More Quest protein deals:

We are also still tracking some great deals on Pure Protein bars and powder with deals starting from just $3.50. But if you’re a MyProtein fan, we are tracking one of the best deals of the year on its popular Impact Whey right now with 11-pounds worth at up to $100 off the going rate. Swing by our sports/fitness deals hub for even more.

More on the Quest Double Chocolate Chip Protein Cookies:

  • YOU DESERVE A COOKIE: The Quest Double Chocolate Chip Protein Cookies provide you with a sweet, soft & chewy cookie with 15g protein, 5g net carbs and less 1g of sugar.
  • UNWRAP COMPLETE PROTEINS: Quest Double Chocolate Chip Protein Cookies are made with complete, dairy-based proteins to provide you with 9 essential amino acids.
  • FIBER IS YOUR FRIEND: Quest Double Chocolate Chip Protein Cookies have 11g of fiber to provide your body with a more complete macro profile.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Sports-Fitness

Sports & Fitness Deals - workout apparel, yoga gear, treadmills, home gyms, cycling accessories, sports equipment, water bottles, more

Quest

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Brim’s espresso machine upgrades your morning bre...
Wansview’s 1080p Alexa outdoor security camera re...
CRAFTSMAN’s expansive 216-piece Mechanics Tool Ki...
KitchenAid Amazon accessory sale from $5.50: Pizza whee...
Nulaxy’s metal MacBook standing converter will ge...
Smartphone Accessories: LED Desk Lamp with Qi Charging ...
Today’s best game deals: Super Mario Bros. U $45,...
Govee’s hub-free dimmable LED color changing smar...
Show More Comments

Related

40% off

Replenish your Pure Protein bar stock at up to 40% off: 12-packs from $8.50 + more

From $5 Learn More
40% off

Load up on dog food and treats from $3.50 with up to 40% off Amazon’s Wag brand

$3.50+ Learn More

Juiced Scorpion lets you travel up to 45 miles on a single charge at $300 off, more in New Green Deals

Learn More

Save $50 on this 2-tool electric lawn care kit to cut down on gas usage + more in New Green Deals

Learn More
Reg. $200

Brim’s espresso machine upgrades your morning brew at an Amazon low of $150

$150 Learn More
Reg. $10+

Entrepreneur magazine and more now starting from $4/yr. with no sales tax (Reg. $10+)

$4+ Learn More
Save 54%

Wansview’s 1080p Alexa outdoor security camera returns to $18 all-time low (Save 54%)

$18 Learn More
Save $30

CRAFTSMAN’s expansive 216-piece Mechanics Tool Kit just fell to $119 (2021 low)

$119 Learn More