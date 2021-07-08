Quest bars and protein cookies on sale from $11.50 Prime shipped today (Up to 35% off)

Amazon is now offering the 12-pack of Quest Nutrition Double Chocolate Chip Protein Cookies for $11.69 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply clip the on-page coupon and opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page. Remember to cancel the subscription after your order ships to avoid monthly deliveries. Regularly $18 or so, this is roughly 35% off the going rate and one of the lowest prices we have tracked. Each cookie contains 15-grams of protein with 5-grams of net carbs, and under 1-gram of sugar. Alongside the nine essential amino acids, they also include 11-grams of fiber and make for a great healthy snack throughout your day. Rated 4+ stars from thousands. More Quest deals below.

More Quest protein deals:

We are also still tracking some great deals on Pure Protein bars and powder with deals starting from just $3.50. But if you’re a MyProtein fan, we are tracking one of the best deals of the year on its popular Impact Whey right now with 11-pounds worth at up to $100 off the going rate. Swing by our sports/fitness deals hub for even more.

More on the Quest Double Chocolate Chip Protein Cookies:

YOU DESERVE A COOKIE: The Quest Double Chocolate Chip Protein Cookies provide you with a sweet, soft & chewy cookie with 15g protein, 5g net carbs and less 1g of sugar.

UNWRAP COMPLETE PROTEINS: Quest Double Chocolate Chip Protein Cookies are made with complete, dairy-based proteins to provide you with 9 essential amino acids.

FIBER IS YOUR FRIEND: Quest Double Chocolate Chip Protein Cookies have 11g of fiber to provide your body with a more complete macro profile.

