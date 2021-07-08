Smart app-enabled Rubik’s Cube Connected drops to under $21 Prime shipped (Reg. $50+)

Amazon is now offering Rubik’s Cube Connected for $20.84 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $50 and typically fetching as much as $60 at Amazon lately, today’s offer is the lowest price we can find and a great time to pick up the smart version of the classic Rubik’s Cube game. This is a modern version of the classic that connects with your tablet or smartphone over Bluetooth. From there, you can play mini games, battle against other folks, and make use of learning tools to improve your skills. “Use the mobile application to track your electronic cube progress, get accurate stats and improve your solve time. Sharpen your skills and join our global leaderboard.” Rated 4+ stars from over 900 Amazon customers. More details below.

Not interested in the smart Rubik’s Cube’s feature set? Just score a traditional one for your desktop and call it a day. This basic Rubik’s Cube comes in at just over $10.50, or about half the price of today’s lead deal, and carries solid 4+ star ratings from thousands.

Speaking of games and the like, check out the new Monopoly Animal Crossing edition we covered recently as well as our latest board game roundup featuring Gloomhaven, Pandemic, and more from $13 Prime shipped. Just make sure you dive into our coverage of the new Switch OLED console Nintendo unveiled this week. You’ll find all of the details on that right here.

More on the Rubik’s Cube Connected:

SMART & CONNECTED – A reinvented version of the classic Rubik’s Cube to fit the 21st century. The Rubik’s Connected cube is an innovative app-enabled cube puzzle game that connects to your phone or tablet through Bluetooth and allows you to LEARN how to solve the Rubik’s, PLAY mini-games, IMPROVE your game and BATTLE with other cubers around the world.

INTERACTIVE – The free companion application tracks your smart cube’s orientation and moves in real-time, allowing you to learn how to solve this cube puzzle and play through an interactive and engaging experience.

TRACK PROGRESS – Use the mobile application to track your electronic cube progress, get accurate stats and improve your solve time. Challenge yourself and get better! Sharpen your skills and join our global leaderboard.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!