VANKYO projectors, screens, and mounts up to 48% off for today only with deals from $16

-
wootHome TheaterVANKYO
48% off From $16

Today only, Woot is offering up to 48% off VANKYO mini projectors, screens, and more from $16. One standout is the VANKYO LEISURE 3 Mini Projector at $65.99 Prime shipped. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly up to $100 and currently on sale for $80 at Walmart, today’s deal is nearly 35% off the going rate, within $1 of our previous mention, and the best we can find. With support for 1080p projections and a 2000:1 contrast ratio, the LEISURE 3 Mini can produce a screen size as large as 176-inches to make movie nights even more epic. Alongside the fan noise suppression system, it can connect with Chromecast, PCs, laptops, your Xbox, and TF card-equipped gear as well as via wireless screen sharing from iOS or Android devices. A 50 ANSI Lumen brightness is complemented by a series of connectivity options including HDMI, USB, and VGA. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below. 

For something with similar specs for even less, take a look at the Crosstour Portable Projector with Tripod. This model can also create a screen size 176-inches across and, with the current on-page coupon, drops down to $50 shipped over on Amazon. It carries a 4+ star rating from over 2,100 Amazon customers and makes for a great lower-cost alternative to today’s lead deal. 

Just be sure to browse through the rest of today’s VANKYO projector sale for additional deals from $16. You’ll find additional projector deals as well as accessories like ceiling mounts and more

Then head over to our home theater hub for more ways to upgrade your entertainment center experience. We are still tracking up to $1,000 in savings on big screen 4K TVs alongside audio upgrades, mounts, and more right here

More on the VANKYO LEISURE 3 Mini Projector:

Leisure 3 Projector is Powered by MStar Advanced Color Engine. 2019 upgraded LED lighting provides +60% brightness than ordinary projector. Supporting 1920×1080 resolution which is ideal for home entertainment. Not recommend for PowerPoint or other office presentation.

